Campbell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,640 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. 6,681,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.