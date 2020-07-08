Campbell Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 313,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Capital One Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

