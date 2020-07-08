Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Down 1.3%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.58, 16,849 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 61,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The firm has a market cap of $21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.68.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

