Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.90 and last traded at C$22.08, approximately 355,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,588,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.79.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

