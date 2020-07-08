Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 93,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,985. The firm has a market cap of $233.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 21.1% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

