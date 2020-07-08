Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Trading Down 9.1%

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.00, 6,203 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Carbon Natural Gas had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter.

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

