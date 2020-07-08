CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Trading Up 5.3%

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.05 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 123.25 ($1.52), approximately 120,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 173,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.44).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £6,150 ($7,568.30).

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

