Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 29,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 279,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 7.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 1,017,475 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,037,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,825. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 328,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

