Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 720,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 6,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,713. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

