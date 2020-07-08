Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,424. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

