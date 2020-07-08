China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.23. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 153,625 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Greenridge Global raised their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

