Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Down 7.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 18,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 7,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from $9.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

