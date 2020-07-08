Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $480,250.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,013. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ciena by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.