Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 122.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

