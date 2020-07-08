Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW) Trading 3.6% Higher

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.20), 49,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.19).

The company has a current ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 28.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.35.

About Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

