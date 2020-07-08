Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,532 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 38,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 376,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 112,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 8,988,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,841. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

