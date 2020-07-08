CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 250,052 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 99,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from CLP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

CLP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

