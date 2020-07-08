CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.85. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.81.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,614. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

