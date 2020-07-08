CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,526. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after buying an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,610,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after buying an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,578,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 146,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

