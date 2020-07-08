CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

CEO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CNOOC by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNOOC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CNOOC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,334,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.56. 161,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13.

CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

