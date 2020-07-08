Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Down 17.7%

Coin Hodl Inc (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) shares traded down 17.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

Coin Hodl Inc operates as a merchant banking and financial advisory company. It engages in the digital currency investment and direct equity investment activities. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

