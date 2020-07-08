Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Down 3.4%

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) shares traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$76.65 and last traded at C$77.08, 38,769 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 105,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.31.

About Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

