COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Shares Down 0.2%

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.72, approximately 37,140 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 82,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

