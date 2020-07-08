Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) is Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 2.45% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,889,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 39,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,664. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $562.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

