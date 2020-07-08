Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post sales of $142.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $139.60 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $176.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $646.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $722.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $704.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.40 million to $755.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 290,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $401.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 2.01. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

