Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,176.72 and last traded at $1,161.78, approximately 960 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,134.87.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.