Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 449,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.