Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 449,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
