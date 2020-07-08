Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CELZ) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 4,174,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,883,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

