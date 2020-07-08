Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAP. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

NYSE:BAP traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. 691,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $239.57.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $973.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after buying an additional 297,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after buying an additional 136,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,482,000 after buying an additional 366,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

