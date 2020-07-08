Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Trading Down 0.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, 17,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 22,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

