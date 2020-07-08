Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Up 12%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CTX)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, 5,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

