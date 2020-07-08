Critical Comparison: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) vs. Black Ridge Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ANFC)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TransGlobe Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransGlobe Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 561.38%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.16 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 23.83 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 256.39% 31.53%

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats TransGlobe Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

