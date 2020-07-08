CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Cap of $207,494.92

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $207,494.92 and $1,787.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.01999979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00063004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00115585 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.