CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 380.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

