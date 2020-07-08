Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.56. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.32. 516,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,769. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

