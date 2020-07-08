CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

