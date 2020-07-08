CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $38.78 million and $1.08 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberVein

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

