Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.38. Cyren shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 20,577 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter.
About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)
CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.
Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.