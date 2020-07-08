DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Down 2.5%

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.83, approximately 108,001 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 64,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

Get DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR alerts:

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses segments. The company engages in the building contracting and sale of houses with land; building contracting and property management; and construction of condominiums, commercial facilities, shopping centers, logistics, distribution facilities, food factories, medical and nursing care facilities, office buildings, and showrooms.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.