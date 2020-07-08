Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 55,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 32,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

