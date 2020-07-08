Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric comprises 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 163.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 947,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,352 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,813. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

