Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 612 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 329,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,308. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

