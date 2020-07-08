Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 89,149 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,149 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 2.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 27.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

CIEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 1,513,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,303. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

