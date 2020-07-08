Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.34% of Southwest Gas worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 991.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 46,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 233,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

