Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Washington Federal makes up approximately 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.54% of Washington Federal worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

