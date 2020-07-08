Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 19,986 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after buying an additional 231,973 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE KW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 581,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

