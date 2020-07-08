Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 273 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 299,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,695. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.