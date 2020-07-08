Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial makes up 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,669. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

