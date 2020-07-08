Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $15.95 Million Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. RadNet makes up approximately 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.98% of RadNet worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 78.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 832,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 280,355 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,809 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 200,808 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 573.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,295,432.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 224,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.32 million, a P/E ratio of 385.10 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

