Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 6,056 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.20% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 167,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

